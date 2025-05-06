Nothing Bundt Cakes Sells San Diego Company-Owned Bakeries to FS Investors to Accelerate Regional Expansion

DALLAS — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a leading, high-growth franchisor of specialty bakeries, announced the sale of nine company-owned bakeries in the San Diego market to FS Investors. Along with the sale, FS Investors has signed a development agreement to build 16 additional bakeries in the San Diego area. The transaction represents a key milestone in the brand’s long-term growth strategy and positions the company to further accelerate expansion in one of its most promising regions.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was recently named America’s No. 1 Overall Restaurant Chain in Technomic’s America’s Favorite Chains survey. It was also the top choice among Gen Z and millennial consumers in the limited-service category. Nothing Bundt Cakes’ passionate and growing consumer following has supported continued unit expansion to nearly 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The brand continues to deliver strong performance driven by a beloved product with new and exciting flavors, industry-leading unit-level economics, and significant whitespace for continued expansion.

With this sale, FS Investors will take the lead in expanding Nothing Bundt Cakes’ presence throughout the region, with plans to more than double the number of bakeries in the years ahead.

“Our focus at Nothing Bundt Cakes is to accelerate growth and build upon the record that we set of over 100 new bakeries in 2024,” said Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Selling our San Diego company-owned bakeries to FS Investors gives them a platform from which they can build a significant number of new bakeries in this region. FS Investors brings deep knowledge of the San Diego market, a strong cultural alignment with Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a commitment to growth. Their local roots and track record as operators make them ideal stewards of the brand in Southern California. We are delighted to partner with FS Investors to build out the San Diego region in the coming years.”

“As owners and operators who live in the San Diego area, we are tremendously excited to add the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand to our family of companies,” said a spokesperson for FS Investors. “The opportunity to be owners in this fast-growing concept—with strong return-on-capital characteristics for new bakery builds—is very exciting for us. We look forward to bringing joy to the San Diego community through this award-winning product and guest experience.”

With broad consumer appeal, strong unit-level performance, and substantial room for expansion, Nothing Bundt Cakes is well-positioned to continue its trajectory as a category leader in the years ahead.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with nearly 700 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy® by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations. Named by Technomic as America’s No. 1 Favorite Restaurant Chain and by Yelp as its 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.