Novacart USA Announces Leadership Change

RICHMOND, CA – Novacart USA announced today that Tom Noce has been appointed the new general manager. Noce succeeds Joe Miglia who retired April 30th after nearly 30 years of service.

Noce joins Novacart with extensive experience in manufacturing and the plastics forming industry. His background also includes work with food packaging for several private and public companies.

Noce will oversee all US operations and work closely with the corporate team to continue to build Novacart’s success in the baking and food packaging industry.

“Tom possesses a unique skill set that aligns well with the needs of our organization,” said Pietro Anghileri, owner of Novacart. “We see a very bright future for the US market with his leadership.”

“Thank you to Joe for his many years of service. He was the driving force behind the development and success of Novacart USA. We wish him all the best in his retirement,” Anghileri added.

Novacart USA is based in Richmond, California. The production facility, located in Moorestown, New Jersey, manufactures innovative bakeable paper packaging for the bakery, grocery, and foodservice industries. Both U.S. locations offer warehousing and distribution capabilities and provide customers across the United States with a full line of quality products and excellent customer service. Novacart USA is part of Novacart Group, a world leader in manufacturing paper products for the food and confectionery trade. Established in 1926 in Garbagnate Monastero, Italy, the organization now has facilities around the world.