Nutella Expands Celebration of Superfans in Honor of World Nutella Day

Fans can have the opportunity to win exciting news ways to express their love for Nutella



PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Every year on February 5th fans of Nutella across the world come together to celebrate their favorite hazelnut spread for World Nutella Day. This year, Nutella is looking to celebrate with superfans who love Nutella the most by giving them a chance to win limited edition prizes through a social sweepstakes, as well as at Nutella Cafe in Chicago.

Fans can add “Nutella” in their social media bio and let @Nutella know by tagging a screenshot of their bio via Instagram stories for the chance to win an exclusive Loungefly Nutella Mini Backpack, designed to resemble everyone’s favorite hazelnut spread and iconic jar design. For fans who need some creative inspiration, this year they can request a custom social bio from Nutella in the days leading up to the global celebration.

Nutella fans in Chicago will also be able to celebrate World Nutella Day at the Nutella Cafe on Michigan Avenue by receiving 20% off their purchase with proof “Nutella” is in their social media bio, enjoying an exclusive menu item, World Nutella Day crepe with strawberries and bananas, and having the chance to purchase the Loungefly Nutella Mini Backpack, while supplies last.

“World Nutella Day is always such a special moment for the brand as we’re able to celebrate and spotlight our passionate community of fans who spread their love for Nutella all year long,” said Noah Szporn, senior vice president of spreads at Ferrero North America. “Through our partnership with Loungefly, this year, we’re excited to give our fans a new way to show their love for Nutella by wearing it right on their backs.”

The Loungefly Nutella Mini Backpack will also be available for purchase on Amazon in the coming weeks.

Nutella® fans can share their love for Nutella on X (formerly known as Twitter) by tagging @Nutelladay, as well as on their personal Facebook and Instagram pages by using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.

For more information on how to enter, visit www.nutellasuperfan.com.

NO PURCH NEC. US, 18+. Ends on 2/5/25. For official rules visit nutellasuperfan.com. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT WORLD NUTELLA® DAY

In 2007, American blogger Sara Rosso decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and unite the global Nutella community to share their passion for the brand on social media. World Nutella Day quickly became a global phenomenon, as fans everywhere shared their love.

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

ABOUT FERRERO®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world’s largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life’s special moments. The Ferrero Group’s family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother’s Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.