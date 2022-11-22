NY Senator Mannion inducts Columbus Baking Company of Syracuse into the NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry

Nominated by Senator Mannion, Columbus Bakery was founded by immigrants in 1895, operated by the Retzos family since the 1930’s, and continues to be a cornerstone of life in Syracuse, NY

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion this week inducted the Retzos Family and the Columbus Baking Company (Columbus Bakery) of Syracuse’s Northside into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.

Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) said, “For more than 125 years the Columbus Bakery on North Pearl Street has been using the same recipe and technique to make bread and delicious eats that our community loves and appreciates. The Retzos family and Columbus Bakery are shining examples of the way in which Central New York represents opportunity, diversity, success, and tradition. This community is proud to be the home of an iconic, beloved, and historic business.”

Shannon Retzos of the Columbus Bakery said, “Here at Columbus we believe in keeping our tradition alive with the same ingredients and same techniques that we have always used since 1895. For our fresh artisan, handmade Italian bread, we have not changed it for over 126 years! If it’s not broken don’t fix it.”

Induction in the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry provides access to grants for rehabilitation of historic commercial and residential properties. It will also provide educational and promotional assistance to support the ongoing success of the Columbus Bakery.

Founded by Italian immigrants in 1895 and acquired by the Retzos family in the 1930’s, the bakery continues to be a cornerstone of life in Syracuse, NY.