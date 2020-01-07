Ochsner Creates an All Natural, Gluten-Free King Cake

WBRZ Bakery January 7, 2020

BATON ROUGE – As Mardi Gras season approaches, a health and wellness organization wants to make sure that revelers with gluten intolerance and those who simply want to eat a bit healthier can still enjoy the beloved King Cake tradition with family and friends. 

Eat Fit King Cake, created by Ochsner of Baton Rouge, is now on sale online and throughout stores in Louisiana and Texas.

The cake is gluten free, grain free, low carb, sugar-free, dairy free, and all natural. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WBRZ

