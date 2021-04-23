Oliver Packaging & Equipment Company Announces Rebranding and Continued Commitment to Customers

Walker, Mich. — Oliver, a market leader in the design and manufacturing of premium food equipment and meal packaging systems, announced today the rebranding of its visual identity to reaffirm its dedication to its customers, so they can better serve their communities.

“Rebranding gives us the opportunity to reinforce, and continue to demonstrate, our leadership and commitment to quality and trust through long-term relationships,” said Mitch Summerfield, President of Oliver.

Oliver’s new tagline, “Serving What Matters”, emphasizes their core values of quality, reliability, commitment and trust, while reinforcing its purpose: to build and support communities by enabling food service providers to flourish. Beyond just delivering a business solution, Oliver’s vision focuses on the entire product journey, from concept and development through the impact on customers and the communities they serve.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of innovation,” added Summerfield. “That bears out in the premium products we design and manufacture and, most importantly, the impact they have on the people who use them. By partnering with Meals on Wheels, for example, we’ve revolutionized how senior meals are served. And we’re not done, because we’ve got even more innovation coming down the pike.”

ABOUT OLIVER PACKAGING & EQUIPMENT COMPANY:

Oliver Packaging & Equipment Company has been developing and manufacturing high-quality, innovative food equipment and meal packaging solutions for diverse markets since 1890. Oliver proudly serves restaurants, retail grocery stores and bakeries, senior communities, schools healthcare and corrections facilities. The company’s free-standing and countertop bread slicers are state-of-the-art, incorporating the latest technologies, and its fully integrated meal packaging systems are used daily across North America, Europe, and Australia.

As an industry leader, Oliver delivers for its customers by ensuring unmatched precision, quality and attention to detail in every product, every time.