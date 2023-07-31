Ontario Welcomes $18.4 Million Manufacturing Investment from Breadsource

SCARBOROUGH — The Ontario government is welcoming an $18.4 million investment by Breadsource Corporation, a family-owned company that produces baked goods. The investment will be used to build a new manufacturing facility in Scarborough and create 13 new jobs. Current workers will also be trained on state-of-the-art technology at the new facility to upskill 40 jobs.

“Since 2018, we have seen more than 700,000 jobs added to Ontario thanks to companies like Breadsource Corporation,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Our government is proud to support local manufacturers as they expand and create more good-paying jobs in communities across the province. Thank you, Breadsource Corporation, for choosing Ontario.”

With their $18.4 million investment, Breadsource Corporation will build a new 105,000 square foot, fully automated processing facility. The state-of-the-art facility will triple production and help the company meet growing demand, while also strengthening Ontario’s food supply chain. As part of this investment, the government is providing Breadsource Corporation with $2.75 million in funding through the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Competitiveness stream of its Regional Development Program.

“We are grateful for the support and trust in our vision that the Government of Ontario has provided us,” said Arif Sunderji, Vice President of Breadsource Corporation. “We have called Scarborough our home for over 35 years, and look forward to furthering our connection with the community for years to come.”

Ontario is investing $140 million through its Regional Development Program to help companies across the province grow. To date, Ontario has provided more than $100 million to support 90 projects through the program, leveraging more than $1 billion in new investments and helping to create more than 2,000 jobs in the province. Applications for the latest round of the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the Regional Development Program are open until August 31, 2023.