Osage Food Products: Why Protein is Important in New Product Development

Osage Food Products Bakery July 15, 2024

In the food and beverage industry, proteins serve various functional roles beyond their nutritional value. They contribute to the texture, mouthfeel and structural integrity of foods while also enhancing flavor and supporting product stability. As such, proteins are a key focus for food manufacturers seeking to create nutritious, appealing and innovative food and beverage products.

From a food science perspective, proteins are vital macronutrients composed of long chains of amino acids. These amino acids serve as the building blocks for various structures within the human body, including muscles, tissues, enzymes and hormones.

Dairy

Califia Farms Introduces Complete Kids Plantmilk

Califia Farms Dairy June 12, 2024

Califia Farms has introduced Complete Kids, an irresistibly nutritious plant-based milk for kids. With 9 essential nutrients all from plants including 8g of protein and 50mg DHA omega-3, 55mg choline, prebiotics and more, Complete Kids is also dairy-free, soy-free, and formulated without major allergens including tree nuts or peanuts. 