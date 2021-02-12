Outside The Breadbox Vegan Oat Products Earn Non-GMO Project Verification

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Outside The Breadbox® (https://outsidethebreadbox.com), the first commercial gluten-free bakery in Colorado, today announced Non-GMO Project verification (https://www.nongmoproject.org/) for 10 items from their Vegan Oat product line. Outside The Breadbox’s ingredients, systems, and facilities demonstrated compliance in a third-party audit, which included an onsite inspection of their bakery and verification of traceability of sourced ingredients from suppliers.

“We strive to provide products with natural, allergen-free ingredients to our customers,” said Erik Van Horn, owner of Outside The Breadbox. “We chose to get our products Non-GMO Project Verified because we respect our customers’ right to know what is in their food. People know to look for the butterfly mark because this verification offers the highest transparency about GMOs.”

The Outside The Breadbox online store (https://store.outsidethebreadbox.com/) currently offers five Non-GMO verified products: Vegan Oat Bread, Vegan Oat Bagels, Plain Bread Crumbs, Plain Croutons, and Vegan Oat Hamburger Buns. Outside The Breadbox is working hard to rapidly add more products to their Non-GMO certified list, which can be filtered for on the products page of their website (https://outsidethebreadbox.com/products/).

“The Non-GMO Project was founded in 2007 with the mission to provide consumers with verified non-GMO choices,” shared Kiira Heymann, Client Experience Manager for the Non-GMO Project. “We currently support over 3,000 verified brands representing over 59,000 products and are pleased to welcome Outside The Breadbox to our growing portfolio. We look forward to working with their team in their ongoing commitment to providing their customers with Non-GMO Project Verified choices.”

All Outside The Breadbox products are plant based, dairy free, and egg free; certified through the Gluten Free Certification Organization (GFCO https://gfco.org); and baked in their family-owned nut-free and soy-free facility in Colorado Springs, CO. A complete list of stores that carry Outside The Breadbox products can be found on their website (https://outsidethebreadbox.com/where-to-buy/store-locations/).

To be alerted about specials and new additions to their Non-GMO verified product assortment, follow Outside The Breadbox on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OutsideTheBreadboxCO/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/OTB_glutenfree/) and sign up for their newsletter on their website (https://outsidethebreadbox.com).

About Outside The Breadbox

Established in 2003, Outside The Breadbox is a family-owned gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free bakery located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company supplies certified gluten-free and verified Non-GMO products to local and regional grocery stores, directly to customers at its Colorado Springs storefront, and via its online store. Outside The Breadbox was the first commercial gluten-free bakery in Colorado and, since its inception, has continued research and development with all-natural, clean ingredients to deliver allergen-free products that delight consumers with uncompromised taste. Their expanding product line includes gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO breads and bagels, as well as cookies, crackers, pies, and pizzas. As they grow their business, the family remains dedicated to delivering only wholesome, delicious products to their customers’ tables. In support of their local community, Outside The Breadbox donates baked goods to Marian House and Care and Share Food Bank. For more information, visit www.outsidethebreadbox.com, call 719-633-3434, or visit their retail location at 2027 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80904.