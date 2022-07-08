Over 130 Years of History…BakeMark History

The year was 1892. What a great year this was. Ellis Island began receiving immigrants in 1892. The first escalator was patented in 1892. It is also in 1892 that Abraham Lincoln’s birthday was first recognized as a national holiday. That is also the year BakeMark’s history began. What started with food ingredients supply in 1892 has grown for 130 years to become something very special. From there the BakeMark supplier history just started to boom!

Celebrating BakeMark’s Contribution to the Baking Industry

BakeMark is now the largest bakery supplier in North America, with 6 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers, and we are very happy and proud to be celebrating 130 years of service to the baking industry! Aside from the growth and expansion, what is most special to us is that we have been serving customers for 130 years. That is the most important reason we celebrate, and we look forward to many more years of helping customers grow their operation with top-quality ingredients, frozen solutions and supplies, across our industry leading brands.

