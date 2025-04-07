Panaderia Salvadorena, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Quesadilla De Queso

Panaderia Salvadorena Inc., of Providence, RI is recalling its 14-ounce packages of Quesadilla de Queso bread because they contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Quesadilla de Queso” were distributed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts through direct delivery.

The recalled product comes in a 14-ounce, clear plastic package marked Quesadilla de Queso on the top and with an expiration date of 06/27/2025 or prior.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during inspection by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk and only listed sour cream and butter. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes.

Product has been recalled and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 14-ounce packages of “Quesadilla de Queso” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday-Saturday between hours of 8am-6pm at 401-421-8410.

