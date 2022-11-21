Pastry World Cup 2023: Theme and Tests Unveiled



In over 30 years, the Pastry World Cup has become one of the industry’s most prestigious events and is the major event in the global pastry scene.

START OF THE TESTS: 6:00 AM

START OF THE TASTINGS: 9H45 AM

AWARD CEREMONY: SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY AT 5:30 PM



The Grand Finale, during Sirha Lyon on 20th and 21st of January 2023, will allow the 20 selected international teams to present their know-how, creativity and culture around a common theme.

SUSTAINABLE PASTRY AT THE HEART OF THE GRAND FINALE



For its 18th edition, the Pastry World Cup accompanies and encourages changes in the sector, facing current ecological and societal issues. This year, the candidates will have to work on the theme of “climate change”.



The Pastry World Cup, playing its role as an influencer and an example, makes it a point of honor to promote a more sustainable, responsible and environmentally friendly pastry. This approach is reflected in the ban on using additives and colouring agents in all tests, the choice of raw materials selected from partners who are concerned about controlling their origins and production methods, and also by the evaluation during the competition of the consistency between the weighing and the recipes sent by the teams. Waste sorting is compulsory and all the products processed and used during the two days of competition will be donated to associations.



The teams must, as soon as they start training, implement concrete actions and communicate them to the International Organizing Committee (I.O.C.) which will then award one of them the special eco-responsible prize.

“The world pastry industry is at a crossroads. It has arguably never been more attentive about taste than it is about appearances.To successfully navigate this change of era and paradigm – and at the exact same instant when confectionery is reaching the height of popularity on social networks and prime time TV shows – the Pastry World Cup needed to embrace a more socially and environmentally responsible approach.” – Pierre Hermé, President of the Pastry World Cup.

TESTS THAT REFLECT THE HIGH LEVEL OF THE CANDIDATES



an ice-cream maker – have 10 hours to create the 42 tasting desserts and 3 artistic pieces before presenting them to a discerning jury:



+ 3 whole desserts to share with «Pure Origin» Valrhona chocolates + 1 dummy



+ 3 frozen desserts with Capfruit fruit puree + 1 dummy



+ 26 frozen lollipops (new test introduced in 2022) + 10 dummies, for which the only constraint is to stay within the finger food concept so that they can be eaten in a single bite



+ 10 restaurant style desserts (new test introduced for the 2021 Finale) including Debic dairy products



+ 1 chocolate artistic piece, 165 cm base included



+ 1 sugar artistic piece, 165 cm base included



+ 1 sculpted water ice creation, 50 cm base included (the test is back, but with a new twist for this new edition!)

https://www.cmpatisserie.com/en