Paul Hill Named National Sales Manager, Bakery at Handtmann

Waterloo, ON – Chris D’Aoust, Managing Director of Handtmann Canada Limited, announced the appointment of Mr. Paul William Hill to the role of National Sales Manager, Bakery.

In making the announcement, D’Aoust said, “This is a new position that reflects the rapid acceptance of Handtmann by the bakery industry since our enhanced focus over the past few years. The appointment of Paul also demonstrates our strategic commitment to become the most trusted supplier of dividing, depositing, forming and filling solutions to the Canadian Baking industry.”

Mr. Hill brings 25 years of food industry sales, engineering and business development experience with special focus on applications, system integration and automation to his role. “Paul’s deep application expertise is an excellent fit with our Handtmann bakery equipment that handles product gently, scales it reliably with precision and offers extremely consistent and precise portion control.”

Mr. Hill’s background with purpose-built projects in bakery, confectionary, food and other areas will immediately add value to the Canadian solution customization group in Waterloo, ON. Paul will also enhance the collaboration with the Handtmann Bakery Forum development team in Biberach, Germany and the expanded engineering services team that supports the North American Handtmann Bakery initiative.

“We are pleased that Paul’s background is such an excellent fit for where we want to grow as a company. We operate with tailored solutions and unbeatable support to serve the growing demands, product diversification and flexibility that are needed more than ever in today’s Bakeries,” says D’Aoust.

Paul is a resident of Stoney Creek, Ontario and assumed his new role February 1, 2021. He is responsible for leading the national bakery sales of Handtmann and Inotec equipment in addition to delivering a range of smart factory bakery automation solutions that are engineered to meet the client’s requirements. #30#