Peapod Digital Labs Surprises 11 Diverse-Owned Suppliers with $10,000 to Support Business Development and Growth

CHICAGO — Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, surprised 11 diverse-owned suppliers that participated in its first Accelerator with $10,000 stipends to support further business development and growth. In addition, Peapod Digital Labs and leaders across Ahold Delhaize USA companies selected Harbar, a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified, Hispanic-owned business, as the participating supplier with the freshest perspective and awarded Harbar an enhanced stipend of $20,000.

“We are humbled by this recognition of the Harbar team’s dedication over the years and a validation of our tireless focus on improving quality, service, innovation and value to the consumer,” said Ezequiel “Cheque” Montemayor, CEO of Harbar. “Since we started working with Peapod Digital Labs’ supplier diversity program, it’s been a great journey. I’ve participated in a couple of other programs – nowhere in the dimension of this. It has been an honor to share this journey of learning, connection and inspiration with our fellow peer suppliers, and we look forward to having us embrace with ‘Freshness’ this new opportunity.”

The Accelerator culminated with an event where Ahold Delhaize USA CEO Kevin Holt announced the “freshest perspective” award and the stipends for participants. Harbar received the designation based on excellence in products, strong focus on quality, innovative ideas, keeping up with new health-focused dietary trends, local, and passion for meeting consumer needs.

“Through the Accelerator, each of the suppliers were given a concentrated look at each Ahold Delhaize USA company through educational sessions, as well as discussions with various subject matter experts, including human resources, marketing, e-commerce and supply chain,” said Natalie Dupill, Commercial Strategy Lead for Peapod Digital Labs. “Through the program, we aimed to empower these suppliers to further grow their businesses, as well as move the needle on the presence of products from diverse-owned suppliers throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ stores, offices and supply chain.”

Launched in August, the inaugural Accelerator for diverse-owned suppliers included 8Myles, Chomps, DMI Music & Media Solutions, Epicurean Beverage, Harbar, HighKey, MegaToys, New Normal Life, Over Easy, Spartanburg Meat Processing and TWT Distributing. Over the past three months, the Accelerator shared Ahold Delhaize USA’s companies’ knowledge and networks with these diverse-owned businesses.

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.