Pendleton Flour Mill Fire Affects Nearby Local Businesses

PENDLETON, Wash. — Tuesday afternoon, there was a fire at the Pendleton Flour Mills. Crews put out the fire, but on Wednesday morning, they rushed back to the scene. There, they found the mill on fire once again, reaching high above the building.

Fire crews from nine different agencies stayed on scene Wednesday for hours working to bring it down. Officials said it’s a complete loss.

“There’s hundreds of thousands of pounds of finished product in there, and so there was always the concern of a major explosion,” said Pendleton Chief of Police, Charles Byram. He said the cause was a mechanical failure in the equipment room of the mill. With a combination of that failure and the grain and dust, it was a recipe for disaster.

