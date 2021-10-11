Pennsylvania Biscotti Maker Wants to Move Bakery to Upstate New York

Partner Riley Silbert and his parents plan to invest $1 million to construct a 5,000-square-foot, U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved bakery on three acres, just west of the AngioDynamics manufacturing and distribution complex.

The 27-year-old wholesale and online retail biscotti company is running out of bakery space at its current location in Hilltown, Pennsylvania.

Silbert expects the new location will be three to four times larger than existing facilities.

