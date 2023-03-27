Perfection Bakeries, d/b/a/ Aunt Millie’s Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 Ct.”

FDA Bakery March 27, 2023

Perfection Bakeries D/B/A Aunt Millie’s of Fort Wayne, IN. is recalling 8 ct. packages of Our Family® White Hot Dog Buns because they may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” were distributed in retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

The product comes in a printed plastic package marked with “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” on the top and has a blue twist tie. The product UPC is 0-70253-75107-3, and include Best By Dates 4-9-2023 and earlier. One reaction has been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and Aunt Millie’s complete their investigation and are certain the market has been cleared of any incorrect packaging.

Consumers who have purchased “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumer who believes they are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek immediate medical attention. Those with questions

Related Articles

Produce

FDA Announces FSMA Food Traceability Proposed Rule, a Major Milestone in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety

FDA Produce September 22, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a proposed rule to establish additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for certain foods. The FDA also published a draft “Food Traceability List,” which describes the foods that would be subject to the proposed requirements. The list includes leafy greens, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, some types of fish, shell eggs, nut butters, and more.

Produce

FY 2019 Pesticide Report: Consistent with Trends Over the Past 8 Years, Pesticide Residue Levels Remain Low

FDA Produce October 21, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued its annual Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program Report for FY 2019. We tested for 812 pesticides and industrial chemicals across 4,692 total samples and the majority of samples had pesticide residues below the limits (known as “tolerances”) set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These results are consistent with the trend of low levels of pesticide residue violations over the past 8 years.