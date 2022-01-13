Performing with Pirouline: Cookie Company Partners with US Figure Skating Association

Herwig De Beukelaer followed in his father’s footsteps by carrying on a family tradition: creating crème-filled straw cookies known for a distinct signature swirl that spirals the length of each flaky wafer.

A fourth-generation baker and COO of Pirouline, De Beukelaer said his father decided to settle in Madison, Mississippi, to bake the family’s Belgian recipe. Since then, the company has expanded, moving into a bigger facility to accommodate baking about two million cookies a day.

This week, ice skating fans will see the Pirouline brand advertised frequently during the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships in Nashville. The company is partnering with the U.S. Figure Skating Association for the remainder of the 2021-22 professional ice skating season. The cookie brand will have marketing around the event with rink signs and commercials, and sponsor the athlete lounge.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mississippi Clarion Ledger