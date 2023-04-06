Peter Feld Appointed as CEO at Barry Callebaut

The Board of Directors has appointed Peter Feld (57, German national) as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barry Callebaut Group, with immediate effect. Peter Feld succeeds Peter Boone who is stepping down for personal reasons.

We are delighted that Peter Feld, a seasoned leader with over 30 years’ experience at top global consumer goods and services companies, is joining Barry Callebaut. His track record with international brands is exceptional. In addition, he has many years of experience in the food industry. This unique combination makes him the ideal person to further develop Barry Callebaut successfully with a focus on sustainable growth.

Patrick De Maeseneire, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Feld, previously CEO of Jacobs Holding, has leadership experience in companies on almost every continent. He headed GfK, one of the world’s leading market research companies, and WMF Group, a leading premium cookware and professional automatic coffee machine maker for private and professional customers, and successfully developed both companies further, concentrating on

customer centricity, digitization, and corporate culture to drive future readiness. In addition, he gained decades of experience in leading positions in the consumer goods industry, namely at Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Beiersdorf. As former Vice President of the German Brands Association, he has also played a key role in driving forward the topic of sustainable development for the industry. Feld holds a Master in Mechanical Engineering from RWTH Aachen.

It is a great honor to assume responsibility as CEO of Barry Callebaut. Chocolate is a life-long passion, even more so as I started my career in the food industry. I am very much looking forward to bringing my leadership experience to Barry Callebaut and am excited about writing the next chapter of our success story together with the entire team.

Peter Feld, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barry Callebaut Group

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter Boone for his more than ten years of service to Barry Callebaut. As a next step, he has decided to set up life closer to home to be able to spend more time with his family. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

Patrick De Maeseneire, Chairman of the Board of Directors

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion (EUR 7.8 billion / USD 8.6 billion) in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.