Podcast: Selling Your Bakery? What Life Looks Like After the Final Sale

Retail Bakers of America Bakery April 22, 2025

Shellie Slove shares her story with Retail Bakers of America


We talk a lot about opening bakeries. We talk about scaling them. But we don’t talk nearly enough about what comes after.

What happens when your children don’t want to take over the family business? What if you’re ready to step away—but unsure what’s next?

In this heartfelt episode of the RBA podcast, we sat down with Shellie Slove, former co-owner of Love and Oven Cakery, to talk about something few in our industry are willing to explore: what it looks like to walk away from the bakery—and still stay connected to the craft.

To listen, please visit Retail Bakers of America.

Related Articles

Bakery

Announcing the Call for Submissions for the IBIE World Bread Awards USA 2024

International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) Bakery July 18, 2024

To participate, bakers must submit their entries through the official IBIE World Bread Awards USA website. Each entry will be carefully judged by a panel of esteemed baking industry experts who will evaluate the bread based on taste, texture, appearance, and overall quality. Winners will receive prestigious titles, trophies, cash prizes, and extensive media exposure, enhancing their reputation within the industry. The event will also host hands-on workshops and seminars by BBGA and RBA.