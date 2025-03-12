Podcast: The Secret to a Thriving Bakery with Marc Anderson of Linda’s Bakery

Retail Bakers of America’s Podcast, ‘The Perfect Rise,’ Spotlights the President and Owner of West Salem, Wisconsin‘s Linda’s Bakery

How do you build a bakery that stands the test of time? Not just surviving but thriving for nearly 50 years? In this episode of the RBA podcast, we sit down with Marc Anderson, president and owner of Linda’s Bakery, to uncover the lessons, challenges, and game-changing decisions that have shaped his business into a community favorite in West Salem, Wisconsin.

From Teen Baker to Industry Leader

Marc’s story isn’t just about baking—it’s about vision and evolution. Starting as a teenage bakery employee, he quickly realized that the world of baking was where he belonged. Over the years, he helped transform Linda’s Bakery from a small-town shop into a 10,000-square-foot operation serving both retail and wholesale customers. But what’s the secret to staying relevant in an industry that’s seen massive change?

