PreGel America Selects ReposiTrak to Modernize Their Supplier Compliance Process

CONCORD, N.C. & SALT LAKE CITY–PreGel America, a business-to-business developer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies, has selected the ReposiTrak Compliance Management Solution to easily receive and verify documentation from its suppliers. PreGel America was looking for an automated solution to replace a dated process that slowed the onboarding of new suppliers and increased the risk of out-of-date credentials from existing suppliers.

“Through our alliance with ReposiTrak, we’re most looking forward to providing a more streamlined experience to our suppliers and customers across the board,” said PreGel America Regulatory Compliance Specialist Julie Wasko. “This Supplier Compliance improvement will positively shape the potential for expanding our supplier base and ensuring our products maintain the high-quality standards for which we’re known.”

PreGel America’s extensive lineup of ingredient solutions is built on its relationship with thousands of suppliers, each requiring food safety documentation and appropriate vetting. The company maintains a legacy of high standards throughout its operations in developing, manufacturing, and distributing ingredients and other supplies used in the production of gelato, ice cream, pastries, confections and more. For more than 20 years, ReposiTrak has served the food supply chain industry with a robust solution suite that helps to reduce risk and maintain regulatory compliance; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection.

“Many companies in the food supply chain find themselves using dated systems and manual processes in an industry that’s rapidly becoming more digitized. The volume of documents required can become overwhelming for both the manufacturer/distributor and its suppliers,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Our technologies simplify document collection and notify you when something is up for review. In addition, our Customer Success Team does the supplier outreach for you, to ensure the highest degree of accuracy.”

ReposiTrak uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications. It also enables the use of electronic signatures and easy-to-use forms where applicable, making it easy to see, sign, and track the critical documents needed for quality and risk management. In addition, ReposiTrak is the only company of its kind to combine advanced technologies with the expert service of its Customer Success Team for supplier follow-ups.

PreGel America and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network. They’ve joined with ReposiTrak’s more than 105,000 facility connections to share documents and data to improve supply chain safety and transparency.

About PreGel America

PreGel America was established in 2002 as the North American subsidiary of PreGel S.p.A., headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy. We are a business-to-business (B2B) developer, manufacturer, and distributor of authentic, high quality, shelf-stable, semi-finished dessert ingredients and supplies. Our primary goal is to effectively fulfill the supply needs for artisans of Gelato, Sorbetto & Ice Cream, Soft Serve Ice Cream, Pastry & Confections and Specialty Beverages. Our company highly values culinary education, teaching the proper use of our products, and providing instruction on the latest techniques. Therefore, PreGel hosts three International Training Centers within major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and Dallas, TX, though off-site demos are available as well. The company services all segments of the foodservice and noncommercial foodservice industries, as well as U.S. distributors.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families—food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing—ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.