Premier Foods Announces Arrival of Exceedingly Good British Cake Brand Mr Kipling in U.S.

Celebrate snacktime! Mr Kipling, the UK & Australia’s number 1 cake brand*, announces its arrival on U.S. shores. Bringing its delicious array of high quality, beautifully portioned cakes to sit on bakery shelves at 219 Target stores across the nation in April.

Each cake slice is full of flavor and packed in individual pods to keep them moist and fresh. The portable packs allow consumers to take a well-deserved cake break anywhere, anytime; at home, at work, on the go or packed in a lunchbox.

Seven in ten (69%) Americans admit they always bring a snack with them when they’re on-the-go**, and now Mr Kipling is here to make those snack-times even more delicious.

Mr Kipling Cake slices are available in Lemon, Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel. Featured in the bakery section of Target Stores. These patisserie style cakes create a 100% incremental, low labor, freeze thaw snacking solution to the in store bakery section. The launch will be supported with sampling, outdoor advertising and a digital coupon campaign.

“Mr Kipling is the perfect fit for the US market, filling the gap between consumers’ desire for high-quality sweet treats and the need for convenient, easy snacking formats,” said Diana Horwitz, US Country Manager for Premier Foods. “Our research revealed consumers are wowed by the quality of our cakes and how fresh they taste, plus they loved their look – the European patisserie aesthetic. These beautiful cakes are perfect for a coffee break at home or easy to slip into a backpack for snacking on the go.”

The slices are now available in the bakery section of 219 Target stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin.



For more information and store locator, head to www.mrkipling.us

Premier Foods will be showcasing its new cakes at IDDBA 2022. Come and see us there to find out more!

About Premier Foods

As one of Britain’s largest food producers, we’re passionate about food and believe each and every day we have the opportunity to enrich life for everyone. Premier Foods employs over 4,000 people operating from 16 sites across the country, supplying a range of retail, wholesale, foodservice and other customers with our iconic brands which feature in millions of homes every day.

Through some of the nation’s best-loved brands, including Ambrosia, Batchelors, Bisto, Loyd Grossman, Mr. Kipling, Oxo and Sharwood’s, we’re creating great tasting products that contribute to healthy and balanced diets, while committing to nurturing our people and our local communities, and going further in the pursuit of a healthier planet, in line with our Purpose of ‘Enriching Life Through Food’.