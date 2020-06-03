Preparing for Healthier Eating in the New Normal

Consumers were starting to focus more on health and wellness even before the pandemic. In the wake of the global coronavirus crisis, will consumers prioritize dietary wellness strategies even more? If so, will bakers need to prepare?

Yes and yes, said Jane Dummer, a nutrition expert, registered dietitian and food industry consultant.

“People are focusing more on healthy ingredients such as whole grains,” said Dummer, during the American Bakers Association podcast, Bake to the Future.

