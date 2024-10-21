Preparing For The Holiday Rush: Automating Cookie Production With a Cookie Depositor

As the holiday season approaches, bakeries are preparing themselves for an increased demand of cookies. Cookie sales are known to skyrocket during the holidays and some bakeries struggle to keep up with production, resulting in not meeting their full income potential. Cookies are the go-to treats for many during the holidays—whether it’s the classic sugar cookies, buttery shortbreads, or delightful gingerbread men. With the increased demand, the challenge becomes clear: how do you keep up with the rush while maintaining the quality and consistency that your customers have come to know and love? The answer to this question lies in automation and the machines that can help you stay ahead of the game.

The Holiday Rush: A Blessing and a Challenge

For any bakery, the holiday season is the best, and most profitable time of year. It’s when customers come in with large orders for their holiday get-togethers, and new customers discover your treats through festive gatherings. The influx of orders can be overwhelming to a bakery of any size. Manual cookie production may be ideal on most days, but there are other ways to make your cookies and save time and labor in the process. Put down the piping bag and get your bakery a cookie depositor. By incorporating a cookie depositor into your production process, you can effortlessly meet increased demand while ensuring every cookie is perfectly shaped and portioned.

