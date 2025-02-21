ProAmpac Partners with UDF to Elevate Food-To-Go Offerings and Drive Sales

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to support United Dairy Farmers (UDF) in enhancing its fresh food-to-go offerings with ProAmpac’s HandRap™, resulting in a notable boost in sales and improved customer satisfaction.

Seeking to enhance product presentation and improve customer appeal, UDF turned to ProAmpac for an innovative solution. HandRap’s clear film wrap, and curbside recyclable carton board design showcased UDF’s fresh offerings and maintained their quality during extended hold times.

“The HandRap has been a game-changer for our food-to-go offerings,” Chuck Kronyak, senior category mgr. fresh foods & bakery. “The improved visibility and quality have been well-received by our customers, and the results speak for themselves with significant sales growth.”

HandRap Benefits

Boosts sales: Clear film wrap enhances product visibility, drawing customers’ attention.

Clear film wrap enhances product visibility, drawing customers’ attention. Improves quality: Maintains food freshness in both hot and chilled applications.

Maintains food freshness in both hot and chilled applications. Sustainability: Carton board is curbside recyclable when the film is removed.

Carton board is curbside recyclable when the film is removed. Streamlines operations: Shipped flat for easy assembly.

Designed for sandwiches, paninis, burgers, and pastries, HandRap combines functionality with a handcrafted aesthetic, offering a premium presentation for food-to-go items.

ProAmpac emphasized the importance of meeting customer needs. “HandRap is designed to help our partners deliver an exceptional experience to their customers,” said Chad Murdock, president, fiber division at ProAmpac. “We’re thrilled that UDF has seen such strong results, and we remain committed to providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that align with their goals.”

For more details on ProAmpac’s food-to-go packaging solutions or to learn more about HandRap’s benefits, contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.