Protect Your Facility from Intentional Harm and Comply with New FDA Regulations

Food production safety used to be limited to external threats, many of which could be controlled by simply erecting a fence or adding a key card system. Securing the safety of food production was a matter of securing your facility. Unfortunately, today’s biggest threats to food safety can come from both external and internal threats attacking the safety of the food supply – some of which may be intentional.

The FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) addresses concerns regarding this threat, known as intentional adulteration. According to the FSMA, intentional adulteration is a hazard that may be intentionally introduced to foods, including by acts of terrorism, with the intent to cause wide-spread harm to public health. And we never know what unlikely foods might be targeted.

