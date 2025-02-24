Puratos Acquires Renowned French Culinary School, École Bellouet Conseil

Puratos, the international group, which offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and services for the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors, is delighted to announce the acquisition of the prestigious École Bellouet Conseil, a renowned bakery school nestled in the center of Paris, 15th arrondissement, France. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Puratos’s commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in the baking industry.

École Bellouet Conseil, founded in 1989 by G. Joël Bellouet, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and former professor at the Lenôtre school, and Jean-Michel Perruchon, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and former deputy pastry chef at Fauchon, has been a beacon of culinary excellence for over 35 years.

With its highly qualified professors and experts’ collaboration, the school is recognized for the excellence of its training programs in patisserie, viennoiserie and chocolate, accompanying and inspiring professional bakers from around the world. École Bellouet Conseil also provides personalized technical advice to support companies with their new product development, ensuring that creations are innovative, high-quality, and aligned with consumer expectations.

