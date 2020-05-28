Puratos Announces Egg Sourcing Commitment

Puratos Bakery May 28, 2020

At Puratos, we are fully committed to responsible sourcing.

Animal welfare is one of our concerns and is part of our overall CSR approach.

By 2025, 100% of the eggs and egg products used by Puratos Group will come from alternative breeding to cages, wherever the group is present.

This commitment is in line with the Group’s vision, with which, as suppliers of bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients, we replace, where and whenever possible, animal raw materials, such as dairy products or eggs, with plant-based alternatives.

