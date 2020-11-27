Puratos Appoints Chief Marketing Officer, Sophie Blum

Puratos announces the appointment of marketing leader Sophie Blum to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of its Group Executive Committee.

As Puratos CMO, Sophie will lead strategic marketing for Puratos around the world with a focus on further accelerating the company’s digital transformation and contribute to the company’s ambitious goal to reach a turnover of 5 billion by 2030.

During her career, Sophie has excelled in local, regional and global leadership positions in the FMCG industry for a portfolio of brands and global business units. And more recently in the tech industry.

