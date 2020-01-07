Puratos Canada Proactively Meeting Increasing Consumer Demand for Health & Well-Being Solutions

TORONTO – Puratos Canada, the Canadian arm of global Belgium-based ingredient supplier, Puratos, has committed to becoming the market leader for health and well-being solutions. As a leader in innovation, Puratos is meeting consumer demands through a variety of strategies, offering the best nutritional value possible, without compromising on taste, quality, or safety.

In 2019, Puratos Canada launched its Satin Vegan cake mix and identified all company-wide ingredient solutions that are suitable for plant-based applications. They are also looking at decreasing the sugar content in some of their patisserie mixes, to improve the nutritional values of cakes, cupcakes and muffins.

“Healthy food is connected to the growing demand for an Ethical Lifestyle: one that is good for you and also good for the planet,” says Puratos Canada R&D Director, Julie Istead. “With the aim of offering solutions designed around the consumer’s needs, Puratos is developing a more holistic approach to help consumers achieve a healthy balanced diet.”

Puratos’ strategy involves two streams: Health and Well-being. Health-related approaches are scientifically-proven to deliver nutritional benefits, such as increasing grains, seeds, and fruits while reducing sugars, fats and salt. Well-being is linked to the ‘better for you’ category and includes practices like removing artificial flavours and colours. For Puratos, this second process is part of a commitment to creating Clean(er) Labels and providing more organic, gluten-free, and plant-based solutions.

The 2019 Taste Tomorrow survey by Puratos, revealed that millennials and Gen Xers are adapting their eating habits and are looking for healthier alternatives and products that contribute to their well-being. For this reason, Health and Well-Being are at the forefront of Puratos’ research and development.

To take its commitment to this strategy a step further, Puratos Canada is proactively enhancing its Clean(er) Label products by abandoning certain ingredients that are currently allowed under the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) but prohibited in the EU. This includes already removing ADA (Azodicarbonamide) and a promise to remove SALP (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate) by the end of 2020.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international group of companies that offers a full range of innovative products and application expertise for artisans, industry, retailers, and foodservice customers in the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors. Our headquarters are located on the outskirts of Brussels, Belgium, where the company was founded in 1919. Puratos counts over 9,000 employees, and our products and services are available in over 100 countries around the world. In many cases, they are produced locally by our subsidiaries. Above all, we aim to be ‘reliable partners in innovation’ across the globe to help our customers deliver nutritious, tasty food to their local communities.

