Puratos Hosts Tomorrow’s Bakers at Quest for Sourdough Workshop

One of the greatest challenges facing the baking industry is the lack of skilled workforce to fill available positions, especially in the age of COVID-19. With that in mind, Puratos USA is providing educational opportunities to today’s youth and creating interest among those who could be the bakers of tomorrow.

The virtual Quest for Sourdough Workshop hosted by Puratos USA this summer was just one of these programs. Inspired by #SourdoughDifference and the Quest for Sourdough, the company invited students nationwide ages 14 and up to learn the science of sourdough, discover the various flavor profiles, bake with a sourdough starter and explore the Puratos’ Sourdough Library in St. Vith, Belgium through a virtual experience.

Additionally, registered students received a Sourdough Starter Kit to create their own sourdough and begin the Quest themselves.

