Puratos Launches New Plant-Based, Whippable Ambiante Chocolate Flavor for Toppings and Fillings

Puratos, a global leader in bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients, today announces the extension of its Ambiante range of ready-to-whip toppings, with the addition of consumers’ number one patisserie flavor choice: chocolate. A unique topping offering, Ambiante Chocolate Flavor is 100% dairy-free, with no artificial flavors or colors (NAFNAC) and uses cocoa powder from Puratos’s sustainable Cacao-Trace program. With a smooth, mousse-like texture, Ambiante Chocolate Flavor is ideal for helping customers create consistently high-quality fillings, decorations and toppings for patisserie and desserts in a convenient, cost-efficient way.

The new Ambiante Chocolate Flavor contains only 14% fat and boasts an exceptional overrun, gaining up to 3.5 times its original volume during whipping, in comparison to the average overrun of just two times when using a standard dairy cream and cocoa powder combination. Produced using UHT technology, it can be easily stored unopened at room temperature (between 2-20°) for up to nine months. Furthermore, after whipping and applying, patisserie creations are freeze-thaw stable, or they can be stored in a refrigerator for up to five days. Together, these factors mean Ambiante Chocolate Flavor constitutes a long lasting solution with superb visual appeal.

