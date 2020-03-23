Puratos Offers Coronavirus Update

Like you, we are deeply concerned by the far-reaching consequences of the Coronavirus for the health and livelihoods of people around the world. We are taking steps to protect our people and community, and to support you and the broader food system during this unprecedented crisis.

Protecting People

Our priority is to protect our people and their families, our customers and business partners, and the broader community. As such, we have implemented the hygiene and social distancing measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Events and travel have been cancelled, access to our sites is restricted to critical activity, and all people who can are working remotely. Temperature checking protocols are being deployed this week. We have increased cleaning and changed our operational procedures to limit contact between people.

