Puratos signs the EU Code of Conduct for Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices

Puratos Bakery July 21, 2021

Puratos has become one of the first companies that signed the EU Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices. We took the decision to sign the EU Code of Conduct as it is our intention to contribute to a common aspirational path towards sustainable food systems. It is the reflection of Our Commitments to You and to Future Generations.

The EU Code of Conduct is one of the first deliverables of the Farm to Fork Strategy and an integral part of its action plan. The Code includes tangible and measurable actions, which actually contribute to a food environment that makes healthy and sustainable food choices easier. It contains voluntary commitments for action together with a monitoring and evaluation framework to measure progress. The progress will be therefore measured by the EU Commission. 

At Puratos, we are very pleased to actively contribute to the overall objectives of the Farm to Fork Strategy and the European Green Deal.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos

Related Articles

Bakery

Puratos Canada Proactively Meeting Increasing Consumer Demand for Health & Well-Being Solutions

Puratos Canada Bakery January 7, 2020

Puratos Canada, the Canadian arm of global Belgium-based ingredient supplier, Puratos, has committed to becoming the market leader for health and well-being solutions. As a leader in innovation, Puratos is meeting consumer demands through a variety of strategies, offering the best nutritional value possible, without compromising on taste, quality, or safety.