Puratos signs the EU Code of Conduct for Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices

Puratos has become one of the first companies that signed the EU Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices. We took the decision to sign the EU Code of Conduct as it is our intention to contribute to a common aspirational path towards sustainable food systems. It is the reflection of Our Commitments to You and to Future Generations.

The EU Code of Conduct is one of the first deliverables of the Farm to Fork Strategy and an integral part of its action plan. The Code includes tangible and measurable actions, which actually contribute to a food environment that makes healthy and sustainable food choices easier. It contains voluntary commitments for action together with a monitoring and evaluation framework to measure progress. The progress will be therefore measured by the EU Commission.

At Puratos, we are very pleased to actively contribute to the overall objectives of the Farm to Fork Strategy and the European Green Deal.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos