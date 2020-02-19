Puratos: Taste is King, but Experience is Queen

Consumers want to be amazed and surprised by unexpected elements. While flavour is crucial, experience goes well beyond the food itself. Atmosphere, innovation, service with a smile and presentation matter more than ever. Learn more about the next level experience trend.

Taste Tomorrow: a step into the future of food

Taste Tomorrow is the world’s largest consumer survey of bakery, patisserie and chocolate. It gathers data from over 17,000 consumers in 40 countries and offers fresh insights about health, taste, convenience, experience, digital and more. The latest survey reveals nine key worldwide trends. One of these trends is ‘next level experience’.



If taste is king, experience is queen

The Taste Tomorrow survey reveals that enjoying food is about more than just eating. It also includes the entire experience surrounding the food. This trend actually counterbalances developments towards more digital channels. Consumers expect more online solutions, but they also want to have great new experiences in physical outlets and they want to be amazed and surprised.

