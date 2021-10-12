Puratos Teams up with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times to Help Children with Cancer

Puratos USA has announced a new one-for-one giving campaign that gives bakers and manufacturers the power to give back with every order, all to benefit children with cancer and their family members.

The company has partnered with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times for its new promotion. From October through December 2021, all customers who visit the MyPuratos webshop and purchase featured “Camp Ronald McDonald” products will automatically receive a 10% discount on their purchase, which Puratos will match with a 10% donation to the Camp.

Puratos look to shine new light on this organization and inspire the bakery industry to continue finding creative ways to give back to the community—a key pillar of Puratos USA’s Puratos for Purpose corporate social responsibility program.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos USA