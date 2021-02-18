Puratos Teams Up With the Longest Established AI Research Group of Europe

Puratos Group teams up with the longest established AI research group of Europe and secures a VLAIO funding to transform regular recipes into healthier alternatives thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This funding will allow the company to take its commitment to Health & Well-Being solutions to the next level by implementing data science, machine learning and predictive modelling. This project is done in collaboration with the Artificial intelligence of the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), in the framework of the Lifelong Learning Program.

Health and well-being as a cornerstone since the company’s creation

Nurturing consumers’ health & well-being has been part of Puratos’ DNA since its founding 100 years ago.

This engagement remains intact and as relevant as ever as the company remains committed to providing products and solutions with the best possible nutritional value without compromising on taste, texture or quality.

