Puratos USA Calls on Bakers to Make a #SourdoughDifference

Puratos US announced a campaign that celebrates the Sourdough baking trend and calls on bread lovers to support local Chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities® in their mission to support the health of children and their families.

Riding the wave of excitement around Sourdough home-baking and in line with its commitment to support local communities, Puratos US today announced that through June 30, for every sourdough social media post tagged with #SourdoughDifference, Puratos will donate $1 to local chapters of Ronald MacDonald House Charities® (up to $10,000).

As part of Puratos’ ongoing digital expansion, #SourdoughDifference will feature videos and posts across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, encouraging followers to post their own sourdough stories and photos, and engage with Puratos US sourdough experts.

