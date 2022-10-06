Puratos USA names Marriner Marketing Agency of Record

Puratos USA has named Marriner Marketing, a branding and activation agency specializing in food, beverage and hospitality, its agency of record for the U.S. market.

A leading ingredient supplier of innovative food solutions for bakers, patissiers and chocolatiers, Puratos was looking to consolidate its U.S. marketing efforts in line with the launch of its new identity and brand purpose. Marriner was selected after a thorough review process, due to its depth of relevant experience, strong strategic acumen and focus on performance.

About Marriner

