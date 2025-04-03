Puratos Wins HR Excellence Award 2025 for Most Remarkable Employer Organization

Puratos has been named “Most Remarkable Employer Organization” at the HR Excellence Awards 2025, held in Belgium. The award honors our global efforts to build a supportive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace across all subsidiaries.

Central to this recognition is our “Calling for Caring” program—a global initiative designed to enhance employee health and well-being. The program promotes a culture of care by raising awareness around self-care, encouraging energy-renewal practices, and integrating well-being into the daily employee experience.

To learn more, please visit Puratos.