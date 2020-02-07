Purdue Food Science Team Develops a New Take on The Classic Derby Pie

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A team of graduate and undergraduate students from the Food Science Department has been selected as finalists for the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) annual product development competition.

The students exhibit their talent and expertise, network with industry professionals and access a potential launch pad for their newly developed product in the challenge. Graduate students Joseph King, Anbuhkani (Connie) Muniandy and Julia Schmidt constitute the Purdue team headed to this year’s final competition.

The ASB is a professional organization of the wholesale baking community composed of baking professionals, food technologists and experts in engineering, equipment and ingredients.

