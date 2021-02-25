Quebec Investors Announce the Creation of Humanity Bakeries Inc., the Acquisition of Maison Isabelle Inc., and the Hiring of Dominique Bohec

QUEBEC CITY – A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation (“Champlain”) announces the creation of Humanity Bakeries Inc. (“Humanity Bakery”), a Quebec-based investment platform centered on the Quebec specialized bakery and pastry industry.

By the same token, Champlain announces the acquisition of Maison Isabelle Inc. (“Maison Isabelle”), a Trois-Rivières company founded in 1990 and specializing in the manufacture of four-quarter-style cakes that are sold across Canada. Under Humanity, Maison Isabelle will combine its strengths with those of Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Dumas Inc. (“Dumas”), a Canadian leader in the production, distribution and marketing of puff pastry, croissants and vol-au-vent acquired in June 2020 by Champlain.

Champlain also announces that the companies forming part of Bakery Humanity will be led by Dominique Bohec, currently the president and shareholder of Maison Isabelle, master baker and pastry chef and son of the founders of La Petite Bretonne.

Mr. Bohec has held the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the family business for over 20 years and has extensive experience in international market development and business management. “In 2015, when I acquired Maison Isabelle, my vision was to bring our industry together by creating a platform under the name Bakery Humanity to build a dominant player in the industry. When Champlain approached me, I really saw the opportunity to join forces to achieve this goal. Each business owned by Bakery Humanity will be operated independently and must have a sustainable development plan based on the environment, respect and social contribution.”

Mr. Marc Poulin, the Executive Chairman of the Board, adds “We are pleased to welcome Maison Isabelle and Dominique to the platform. His dynamism and expertise will be a great asset that will allow us to achieve our expansion plans with optimism “.

André La Forge, partner at Champlain concludes “we are excited by the opportunity to build a portfolio of products to efficiently meet our various customer needs.”

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain’s core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies.