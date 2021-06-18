Raging Fire Tears Through Del’s Pastry’s Wholesale Bakery

CBC News Bakery June 18, 2021

A raging blaze tore through an Etobicoke bakery late Tuesday, Toronto firefighters say.

Crews responded to Del’s Pastry at 344 Bering Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fire inside an oven, said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephen Powell.

They were met with heavy smoke and intensely hot flames, Powell said.

The response was eventually upgraded to five alarms, meaning that at least 22 to 25 emergency vehicles were needed to battle the blaze.

