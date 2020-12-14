Raising the Profile of the Wheat Supply Chain

It’s time to enhance education about the wheat supply chain and how baked goods are developed.

Industry leaders in the grower, miller, and baking sectors need to help demystify the food supply to educate a wide range of stakeholders — from consumers to government officials.

That was the takeaway from speakers in the American Bakers Association podcast Bake to the Future, who emphasized the need to use education as a tool to overcome challenges — including those emerging from the pandemic — and to build on recent momentum with consumers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association