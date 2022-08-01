RBS Partners with CARD in Drying to Support Research & Technological Development

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of snack production systems, has announced a partnership with the Center for Advanced Research in Drying (CARD) to support academic research and drying technology development.

RBS is currently designing and building a research dryer for CARD that will be capable of testing new drying techniques and sensors, including Ultrasonic technologies among others. Reading Thermal, an RBS brand, will also be working with CARD better their understanding of oven environmental measurement and data analysis via the Scorpion® 2 Profiling System.

“We’re excited to partner with CARD and actively support their research advancement. The next 30 years will be transformative to oven and dryer designs. RBS is well-known for innovation and we’ve already taken the lead on energy efficiency and carbon reduction through automation capabilities and sustainability initiatives. Andrew Rosenthal (Reading Thermal General Manager) and our engineering team have jumped right in and are working on new technologies to be developed with CARD.” said Joe Zaleski, RBS President.

