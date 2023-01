The RBS Seminar Series in 2023 will continue to feature innovations in processing technologies and new snack products. These virtual events allow you to see the latest from our team in the comfort and safety of your home or office.

We look forward to connecting with you… virtually!

Innovation In-Action: Advanced forming options for multi-dough cookies, regular and filled bars and cookies, frozen dough applications, and more!

