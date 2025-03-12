Rebel Bread Takes Online Orders, Scales Production and Smooths Deliveries

Rebel Bread was established by Zach Martinucci in Denver, Colorado, in 2018.

His bakery specializes in sourdough loaves, ciabatta and baguettes, as well as pastries like croissants, brioche, muffins, cookies, and scones.

It delivers to around one hundred wholesale accounts across the Denver metro area including specialty coffee shops, grocery stores and restaurants.

Rebel Bread also operates a busy baking school, a small retail counter, its own sandwich brand, Gino Panino, and runs a seasonal stall at a local farmers market.

