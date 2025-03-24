Recall Update: Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc. Sweet Cream-Brand Mini Pastry

Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc. initiated a recall of all Sweet Cream-brand mini pastry products with best by dates from 2025/06/17 through 2025/11/15 (June 17- November 15, 2025).

Pastries were sold to foodservice locations and may have been sold individually or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name, or best by date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, investigated an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to recalled Sweet Cream-brand mini pastry products with best by dates from 2025/06/17 through 2025/11/15 (June 17 – November 15, 2025).

As of March 14, 2025, a total of 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 7 states. Of the 12 people for whom information is available, one person has been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Of the 7 people interviewed, 5 (71%) reported eating pastries.

Under the Laboratory Flexible Funding Model (LFFM) program, the Communicable Disease Service within the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), collaborated with the City of Paterson Division of Health and the Public Health and Environmental Laboratories to collect and analyze Sweet Cream-brand mini pastry samples from a warehouse that received the recalled product. Three samples tested positive for Salmonella and are a Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) match to the outbreak strain.

To further protect public health and prevent violative product from entering the U.S., FDA has added Mini Patisserie Ready to Eat (RTE) pastries from the Italian manufacturer, Sweet Cream S.R.L.S., to the Red List of Import Alert #99-19, “Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella.” This import alert informs FDA field staff that they may detain shipments of these pastries from Sweet Cream S.R.L.S. without physical examination.

FDA’s investigation is complete.

