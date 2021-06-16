ReGrained Receives First Upcycled Food Certification in the World

BERKELEY, Calif. — ReGrained is proud to announce that its SuperGrain+® flour is the first ingredient in the world to receive the certification developed by the Upcycled Food Association.

The United States generates over 20 billion pounds of brewer’s spent grain each year. After the sugar is extracted for brewing, this highly nutritious grain typically becomes food waste. ReGrained utilizes its patented technology, co-developed with the USDA, to safely rescue this food supply and craft ReGrained SuperGrain+®, an innovative and versatile ingredient. SuperGrain+® delivers a minimum of 3.5-times the fiber and 2-times the protein of whole grain flours. Every pound prevents the carbon dioxide equivalent of burning 1 pound of coal and saves over 300 gallons of water.

“We are honored to achieve the first upcycled ingredient certification, and are excited to support our partners in developing certifiable finished products,” states Dan Kurzrock, company CEO. “Nearly 35% of the world’s food is lost or wasted, which generates 8% of greenhouse gas emissions and poorly uses our planet’s precious resources. Bringing tasty and nutritious upcycled foods to every aisle of the grocery store combats this global issue. ReGrained has been leading the way since we baked our first loaf of upcycled bread in 2011.”

SuperGrain+® was the first of many ingredients developed for ReGrained’s food manufacturer and foodservice customers, with others including oats from milk production and pulp from juicing. Collaborating with these partners in its Upcycled Food Lab, ReGrained is the go-to upcycled food innovation platform for companies around the world.

About ReGrained

ReGrained is the leading food upcycling technology and ingredient platform. ReGrained deploys patented technology and culinary science to rescue healthy food and craft delicious, versatile, better-for-you ingredients and products. Their flagship ingredient, ReGrained SuperGrain+Ⓡ, elevates the tens of billions of pounds of de-sugared, sprouted ancient grains created annually by the brewing industry. ReGrained SuperGrain+Ⓡ is a versatile, economical and environmentally friendly grain powder rich in plant protein, dietary fiber and prebiotics. Food companies around the world partner with ReGrained’s Upcycled Food Lab to power their next generation of product innovations. ReGrained is a proudly certified Public Benefit Corporation and 1% For The Planet member, and cofounder of the Upcycled Food Association. Learn more at UpcycledFoods.com